PADUCAH, KY -- Mayfield native and Wisconsin Badger Center Chris Vogt is doing his part to help the community he grew up in during its biggest time of need.
On Saturday, after seeing the destruction in the aftermath of Friday's tornadoes, Vogt started a GoFundMe account with the goal of raising a few dollars to help in any way he could.
"As we were getting on the bus after our game at Ohio State, I pulled our ops guy to the side about setting up a GoFundMe," Vogt said. "By the time we landed back in Wisconsin, it was up and running and already had taken off."
The original goal he set was $10,000.
"We doubled that goal in under 24 hours," he said.
As of Monday night, the GoFundMe page has raised over $56,000.
"I can't put it into words how humbling it is," Vogt said. "So many people that I have come across or people I have never met, people that have watched my career at each of the places that I have been. I never would have imagined it would have gotten to this extent."
Vogt is meeting with representatives from GoFundMe to pick the perfect place for the money to go.
And while he is busy with his senior basketball season, Vogt is just glad he can help in some small way.
"I have never tried to use my platform for something like this," he said. "It just means everything to see the support it has had. Can't exaggerate how much that place means to me."
To donate to Vogt's GoFundMe, click here.