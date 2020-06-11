MAYFIELD, KY -- It is no secret that high school football practices will look completely different as we head into the 2020 season.
The Mayfield Cardinals will not be immune to that as they look to continue their run as one of the most dominant teams in the state of Kentucky. However, but head coach Joe Morris says that making adjustments getting ready for a season is not unusual.
"Each year you have to adjust as a coach," said Morris. "Whether that is your offense you run or defense you run, you got to adjust with your players. Now you have to adjust to this and how you do that, and it is different. Sometimes change is good and we might find some good things about that with what we are going to do."
Throughout the last two weeks, Morris and his staff have meet with each player and their parents one-on-one to lay out their plan going forward once workouts begin. Those voluntary workouts will start on Monday, June 15th.
"It is not good without seeing our players and stuff like that but we had to keep these kids safe and we kept them home," said Morris. "The guys are excited to get back and get back to work and start this 2020 season."
Once practices do begin, they will also not look the same as social distance policies will have be followed. Groups of ten or less will be a normal sight at practices, and currently footballs are not allowed to be used until further notice.
"Most of our guys have been working hard and I think they are excited to get back," Morris said. "The product, I don't think it is going to be a big difference. It might be early, but I think that will work out and I think teams will be just as good as they always are."
The Cardinals are set to open the 2020 season on August 21st, at Lausanne Collegiate in Memphis, TN.