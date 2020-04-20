PADUCAH, KY -- The athletic fields had the lights turned on for the first time at McCracken County High School on Monday night, but not for any game.
"We want all of our seniors to know how much we care about them," said McCracken County athletic director Geno Miller said. "We appreciate them."
Dozens of McCracken County coaches and faculty members lined up and welcomed hundreds of cars as they made their way through campus.
Signs, balloons, and music blared away as the senior class drove past each of their athletic fields.
"It was amazing," senior softball player Madelyn Conley said. "Just to come in and see all of our teachers and our counselors, it was really nice."
"I am just so thankful for the school and everything that they have done for me," Grant Davis said, who is a senior on the baseball team. "Getting to go back through one more time, it was just a blessing."
"It just shows us how much our school, how much our coaches love us, " said senior softball player Mary Beavers. "It is just a really great thing."
As of Monday night, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has not officially cancelled the 2020 spring sports season.