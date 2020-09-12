PADUCAH, KY -- McCracken County and Mayfield meeting in the first game of the 2020 high school football season in Kentucky was perfect.
In the end, the Mustangs defense was nearly perfect in holding Mayfield to just seven points, their fewest in a game since 2011.
McCracken County also forced three turnovers, taking them back for scores that eventually blew the game open.
This was the same Mustang defense that allowed nearly 30 points a game last season.
The Mustangs will now turn their attention to Marshall County next week, where the defense will look to once again take control of a game.