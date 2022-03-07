PADUCAH, KY -- Just hours before hoping on a bus heading for this years Sweet 16, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs held their final practice at home.
"We have pushed one game at a time," said head coach Scott Sivills. "These kids have really bought into the fact that they can play with anybody."
Throughout the season, McCracken County has proved just that, with a state best 31-1 record and have been ranked 2nd in the state in the latest Associated Press Rankings.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Graves County on Saturday afternoon to win the schools first 1st Region Championship.
And although they are making the trip to Rupp Arena for the first time, the Lady Mustangs want more than just a fun trip.
"Watching us play against some of the best teams in Kentucky and go, nine, ten and one, shows them that they have a chance to win the whole thing," Sivills said. "We have the intangibles, we have the athleticism, we have the experience, we have all the ingredients that we have to have to go deep in March."
McCracken County will face Southwestern on Wednesday at 5pm in the first round of the state tournament at Rupp Arena.