PADUCAH, KY -- Throughout the course of the season the two best girl's basketball teams in the 1st region have been McCracken County and Marshall County.
The Lady Mustangs, currently ranked 2nd in the state, are 29-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Lady Marshals are the two time defending region champions, and are 21-5.
They will meet on Thursday night at the CFSB Center in the 1st region semifinals. It will be the 3rd meeting between the two schools this season, in which McCracken County dominated, winning by 22 and 21 points.
"We haven't played well, at all," said Marshall County head coach Aaron Beth. "We haven't shot the ball that well, so we are going to have to shoot better and not give up those live ball turnovers. I like being the underdog this year, it takes the pressure off, it is theirs to lose and ours to win this year."
"Every game is big in this tournament," McCracken County head coach Scott Sivills said. "Especially when you play a team like Marshall County, who has tremendous tradition and probably has been the best team in this region since basketball has been here in Kentucky. We will have to go back to practice the next couple or three days, kinda go over some things and make sure we are on our game."
Tip-off is set for Thursday night at 7:30pm. Graves County and Calloway County will meet in the other region semifinal.