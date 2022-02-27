Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam...Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo .Minor to moderate flooding continues on the Ohio River from Smithland Dam to Cairo. Crests are forecast to occur around the middle of the week, but the river will remain above flood stage until further notice at all four locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 43.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE Kentucky EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Louisville Kentucky. AT THE REQUEST OF THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE...THE KENTUCKY EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM IS ACTIVATED TO ASSIST IN THE BROADCAST OF AN AMBER ALERT. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...REPEATING...AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED. INCIDENT SUMMARY: SUSPECT SHOT AND KILLED MOTHER OF SHARED CHILD AND FLED WITH THE CHILD IN A BURGUNDY FORD F150 WITH EXTENSIVE FRONT END DAMAGE. VICTIMS: CAESEN GORDON. A BLACK MALE AGED 2 YEARS. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR AND IS 3 FEET TALL WEIGHING 40 POUNDS. SUSPECTS: CHRISTOPHER GORDON. A BLACK MALE AGED 32 YEARS OLD. HE HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. HE IS 5 FEET 5 INCHES, AND WEIGHS 140 POUNDS. LAST SEEN: UNKNOWN CLOTHING AND WAS IN POSSESSION OF HANDGUN. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ALERT PLEASE CONTACT THE KENTUCKY STATE POLICE.