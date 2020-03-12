McCracken County's boys basketball team wasn't scheduled to play their Sweet 16 game until next Wednesday. They thought this week would be about practicing and trying to pass the time until they left for Rupp Arena.
They had no idea their trip to Lexington would be put on indefinite hold after the Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced they were suspending the boys' and girls' Sweet 16 tournaments until further notice.
At this point, there's no timetable for potentially playing the Sweet in the future. We asked McCracken County Head Coach Burlin Brower if he'd be willing to wait until May, if need be, to finally play in the Sweet 16.
"I don't care when we play it," Brower said. "We can play at midnight on Christmas Eve. We're going to Rupp Arena. We're going to do whatever we can do to get back there and play. I don't think that would matter. We just want to make sure we get the opportunity to go play. It's every high school kid's dream to play in the state tournament. Whatever day they tell us, we'll get on a bus, car, whatever it takes to get there to play. It doesn't matter to us when they tell us we can play."