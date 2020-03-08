MURRAY, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs held on for a 43-42 win over Marshall County on Sunday in the 1st Region Championship game and punched their ticket to the KHSAA Sweet 16.
McCracken County's Noah Dumas hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds left on the clock to put the Mustangs up 43-42. Marshall County would not be able to complete the following inbounds play as time expired.
Just seconds before the free throws, it was Marshall County senior Tyler Powell hitting a go ahead three with just over 16 seconds left in the game.
With the win, McCracken County will head back to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last seven years.
There they will meet the winner of the 10th Region on March 18th at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.