PADUCAH, KY -- As we have learned during the course of the 2020 high school football season, every team is going to experience bumps in the road.
For McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman, they have experienced their fare share of those bumps as covid-19 has forced both quarantines and canceled games.
The Mustangs have not played a game since October 23rd, and will take the field on Friday night against Apollo in the first round of the playoffs.
"We haven't had necessarily the in game experience but we hope that the mental reps that we have been taking and our practice situation is going to get us prepared for that," said Mustangs head coach Marc Clark.
For the Blue Tornado, it has been 35 days since their last football game, and will face Trigg County on Friday night.
"I think you combine that with everything that we have had to deal with in terms of just playing in the middle of a pandemic and I think it has given them a new sense of energy when they have come to practice, and I think our guys are ready to go," Tilghman head coach Jonathan Smith said.