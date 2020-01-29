CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63.
The Salukis have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers and Bradley.
Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.
The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill's three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again.
Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups.
Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10. Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers.