CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Southern Illinois beat Loyola Chicago 68-63.

The Salukis have won four straight to move into a tie for second place with the Ramblers and Bradley.

Southern Illinois and Loyola Chicago split the season series.

The Ramblers led 33-31 at halftime before McGill's three-point play gave Southern Illinois a 36-35 lead and the Salukis never trailed again.

Marquise Kennedy tied it at 56 for the Ramblers with 4:41 remaining before Barret Benson and McGill made layups.

Benson scored 13 and Ronnie Suggs 10. Marquise scored 18 for the Ramblers.

