PADUCAH, KY -- The start to the 2020 season has been less than what the Murray State Racers expected from a team that returned the bulk of last years OVC regular season championship team.
However, the Racers are now 4-4, with all four losses coming away from the CFSB Center.
In those game, the Racers have struggled shooting, forcing turnovers, and committing to many turnovers themselves. That has forced head coach Matt McMahon to challenge his team find an identity fast.
"There is still a lot of opportunity and a lot of basketball to be played," said McMahon. "My point being, is that a lot of success in college basketball is how you handle losing. Everyone hates losing, but how do you handle it, how do you respond? Do we assemble together as a team and find ways to win. Find solutions as coaches and as players. That is certainly where we will spend all of our time because I think that word identity is a key word to success at the college level. We have got to establish one of those and we have got to do it in a hurry."
The Racers will get a chance to find that identity on Saturday afternoon when they host Morehead State.