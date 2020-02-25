Lost in the shuffle of Murray State's win at SIUE on Saturday, Matt McMahon won his 107th game as the head coach of the Racers. That moved him into a tie with Billy Kennedy for fifth-place on Murray State's all-time win list.
As you'd expect, McMahon will politely deflect that accolade to the side as he has bigger concerns this week as his Racers will host Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay. If the Racers can win both games, they'll win at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
While the Racers will try to hang another banner at the CFSB Center this week, McMahon has put together a run of seasons that have rarely been seen in Murray State history. The win at SIUE gave McMahon his third-straight 20-win season, as he became just the third Racer coach to do that.
If Murray State wins two games this week, McMahon will join Steve Newton and Mark Gottfried as the only Murray State coaches to win three-straight regular season championships. Even though his name is attached to those wins, McMahon is quick to point to his assistant coaches and players for helping build that success.
"We've just been real fortunate to have that type of character in our locker room," McMahon said. "We've been able to build a culture the way we want it; the way I always envisioned it if I was ever blessed enough to have the opportunity to be the head coach of a Division I program; how I would want the locker room to be built; the type of people I want in the program; the type of coaches and family men I want on my staff. We've been able to do all those things. It takes time. I believe in what we do. I'm really excited that it's something that will sustain for a long time because of the way we've built it."
Murray State will host Eastern Kentucky Thursday night at the CFSB Center.