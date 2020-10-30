PADUCAH, KY -- The last time Matt McMahon spoke with the media was just following the Murray State Racers loss to Belmont in the OVC Championship game back in March.
A lot has changed since that night in Evansville, Indiana.
McMahon addressed the media for the first time since then on Friday afternoon, addressing wide ranging topics, from getting ready for the season, dealing with covid-19, and supporting his players through racial issues.
First off for McMahon, he is just glad to be back with his team on the court. The Racers went 144 days between workouts due to the shutdowns involved with the pandemic. Which has made these first two weeks of practice heaven on earth for the 6th year head coach.
"I am excited with where we are at," McMahon said. " I am just thrilled that the season is just right around the corner."
With the unprecedented circumstances heading into this 2020-21 season, the Racers are preparing for a season unlike anything we have ever seen. Because of that, the team has been focused on protecting the health and safety of each other by entering in what they are calling, the "Racer Bubble."
With that "bubble" and preparing for the season comes testing. According to Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal, Murray State is adhering to NCAA protocols on testing and gave a detailed answer as to the schools plan heading into the year.
Another aspect that McMahon addressed is the newest ruling by the NCAA that this year will not count toward eligibility for each player. Meaning that each player who plays this season with be granted an extra year of eligibility no matter what happens. Which itself could play a big role in the Racers future recruiting classes.
As for the 2020-21 schedule, McMahon said that he expects the full schedule to be released as some point next week. What we do know is that it will feature a 20-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule with several non-conference games.
McMahon said that for sure, two non-conference road games will be included in Middle Tennessee and Southern Illinois. He went on to say that he 'hopes' to have at least three non-conference home games to go along with that.
A major topic that McMahon went into great detail about was dealing with social justice issues that came up over the summer. Most notably, former Murray State Racer Ja Morant speaking out about wanting the removal of a confederate statue in downtown Murray.