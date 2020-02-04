Thursday night, Murray State will put their 10-0 start in the Ohio Valley Conference on the line when they travel to Belmont. The Racers' only win at Belmont came back in 1998 -- more than a decade before the Bruins came to the OVC. Since Belmont has come into the conference, the Racers have been close, but are 0-for-3 at Belmont, losing by three, eight, and seven points.
It will likely take some mental toughness for the Racers to win at the Curb Center this week, but that's something they've shown a lot this year in conference play. Even in the last couple of weeks, Murray State rallied back from a nine-point deficit to beat Belmont; they trailed by four points with a minute left at SEMO, forced overtime, and then went onto win; and on Saturday, tied with SIUE with 12 minutes left, the Racers ended up winning by 19.
This Racer team has shown it can wiggle out of some tight spots, which is exactly what Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon expects.
"I hope the way we run our program, toughness is certainly one of the core values we definitely try to be about, not just physically, but mentally," McMahon said. "Your ability to respond when things aren't necessarily going your way, or your ability to respond when you're having great success. That's an area we've talked about, we have to make improvements. We've had some double-digit leads where we didn't finish the opponent and they got back into the game and we had to find another way to win it. We have a lot of room for growth there, but we do have some guys, Tevin Brown, KJ Williams, Anthony Smith who have been in a lot of these situations before and know how to handle them."
The Racers will tip at Belmont at 6:30pm Thursday night.