PADUCAH, KY -- The final round of this years Irvin Cobb Championships was filled with drama and amazing golf with Fred Meyer and Justin Johns taking home the championship trophies on Sunday.
Fred Meyer, who sat on the day one lead, won the professional division of the tournament after shooting a 66 in the final round finishing at 11-under par.
His two day total of 131 is the third lowest score in the events 84 year history.
"The only thing I did today is to try to stay really patient," Meyer said. "Anybody could win it. I just tried to stay patient and play my game and it worked out in the end."
South Fulton, Tennessee native Justin Johns took home the amateur championship title after winning a two-hole playoff with Avery Edwards and Christian Tooley.
Johns made birdie at the par-3 17th, the second playoff hole.
"I hit the ball good all week," Johns said. "Growing up in Fulton, I have always known about the Irvin Cobb and how big of a tournament it is and it just feels really good to win this specific tournament, especially in a playoff making a putt to win. It just doesn't get any better than that."
For complete PRO results from this years Irvin Cobb Championships, CLICK HERE.
For complete AMATEUR results, CLICK HERE.