PADUCAH, KY -- For the first time in over two years, the Southern Illinois Miners returned to Paducah, KY on Saturday to play their one tradition exhibition game at Brooks Stadium against the Evansville Otters.
The Otters would claim the 9-2 win over scoring 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning to take the lead over Southern Illinois.
However, for Miners manager Mike Pinto, he is enjoying getting back on the field with his team before the season begins on Thursday night.
"It is funny the little things that you forget along the way, the little details," Pinto said. "They come back to you real quick because it requires all of the logistics and all the things to make it happen, but it has been fun to get back and put a uniform on."
The Miners travel to Lake Erie to open the season on Thursday night, before returning for their home opener at Rent One Park in Marion, IL on June 1st.