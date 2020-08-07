PADUCAH, KY -- The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Friday night that they will not hold fall football competitions and instead will move the season to the spring of 2021.
The decision comes as the NCAA's threshold of 50-percent participation or above for fall championships has been broken.
As of Friday night, all but four FCS conferences have announced that they will not compete in college football this fall.
“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It's great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”
For Southern Illinois, that means they will now be playing an eight-game conference schedule that will start in the spring.
"This decision to move to the spring comes with the expectation that our student-athletes will have an opportunity to play in the FCS Playoffs," said Southern Illinois Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan. "The feedback we received from our student-athletes was that they want to compete for a national title. That was the rationale for our conference's decision."
Another big announcement from the MVFC was that schools may choose to still play non-conference games during fall.
So for the Salukis, with a big money game against Kansas set for August 29th, they still could play that game if they so choose. Though the date of that game could change according to Jarnigan.
"We're going to take some time to digest how the league decision will affect our student-athletes and make sure we listen to their concerns," said head coach Nick Hill. "Our players' health and welfare remains our top priority."
SIU announced that to date, after three rounds of testing, no player has tested positive for Covid-19.