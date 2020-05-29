PADUCAH, KY -- For former UT Martin wide receiver Jaylon Moore, his initial NFL experience has been unlike any before him thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Moore, who signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens, has been waiting for the NFL to allow players to travel to team facilities.
"I have been studying the playbook and doing my best to stay in shape," Moore said.
Moore finished his career at UT Martin third on the schools all-time receiving touchdown list with 18.
"It really didn't hit me until I had the playbook," he said. "Once I had the playbook in my hand it was like, man I am really an NFL player. First and foremost I had to thank God to give me a chance to play football again. It is an indescribable feeling. This is all I have dreamed about since I was knee high. The first person I called was actually my dad, and he was so excited and I broke down and started crying after that."