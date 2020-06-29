PADUCAH, KY -- Former Murray State Racer and current Memphis Grizzly Ja Morant apologized on Sunday night for an anti-police post he retweeted on twitter over the weekend.
The post included a picture of the back of Morant's number 12 jersey and a profanity written above it.
Morant wrote "want dat on my jersey fr" on his tweet which was eventually taken down.
In the apology posted on Sunday night Morant said, "I want to first apologize for reposting something that didn't clearly and accurately convey what I wanted to share."
"My post was intended to focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed Black men and women, and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors."
"I know there are good cops "12" out there. I know some, and a few are family. I am thankful to the cops at Murray State who took care of me and the cops who continue to watch over me with the Grizzlies. We NEED good cops to step up and make sure other cops are not abusing their power."
"There have been too many Black lives taken by police that could have been prevented. You may see me as just a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a stand, but I won't stay silent."
‼️✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/WU6AEKuDa0— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 29, 2020
Morant has been very vocal when it comes to racial injustice in the country. Recently sending a letter to Calloway County Judge Kenneth Imes asking for a confederate statue in downtown Murray to be removed.
Morant and the Grizzlies are set to continue their 2020 NBA season on July 31st against Portland in Orlando, FL.