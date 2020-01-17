Welcome to Ja Morant's Memphis.
"Ja is like my favorite player already," one young Grizzlies fan said before Friday's game with Cleveland -- and why not, given what Morant has done in just 41 NBA games.
"They need to change the name from "Grind City" to "The Fun Factory", Ja's dad Tee said. "They are scoring points at a high rate. It is must see basketball."
Since Morant was drafted by the Grizzlies last summer, he has absolutely taken over the city of Memphis. Fans all over say he has already imprinted himself on the city.
"The city of Memphis embraced him, just like Murray embraced him," Tee Morant said. "Not only just him but the entire family. Ja is comfortable here."
Which in turn has allowed Morant to breathe new life into the organization.
"He is really providing a revitalization and energy behind it," Grizzlies fan David Dalooper said. "He is such a young player with so much spark and charisma and he is taking on players and he is going in their face. He is giving the city something to be proud of."
Morant also has those fans thinking big things are coming.
"He is going to take us to the playoffs."
With their 113-109 win over Cleveland Friday night, the Grizzlies have now seven games in a row.