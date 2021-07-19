MURRAY, KY -- Several of the biggest names to put on a Murray State basketball jersey over the last decade were back in town on Monday night as they prepare for their run in this years "The Tournament."
The alumni are practicing all week before their first game on Saturday afternoon in the first round of "The Tournament", a 64-team winner take all basketball tournament.
Dubbed, "The Overlooked," the team consists of former Racers Isaiah Canaan, Ivan Aska, Donte Poole, Jonathan Fairell, Ed Daniel and many others.
Monday's practice at the CFSB Center was one of two that will be open to the public.
"It feels like home," said Fairell. "It is a good feeling to be reunited with guys that I played with, guys that are from the tradition. Being able to come out here and compete and do it together is great."
The winner of this years tournament brings home $1,000,000 that will be split between the players.
"The Overlooked" will face Heartfire on July 24th at 4:00pm.
For more info on this years Murray State alumni team, click here.