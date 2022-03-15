INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- 48 hours before they begin their run in this years NCAA Tournament, the Murray State Racers arrived in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday night.
The Racers were set for an easy night, before hitting the ground running on Wednesday afternoon. Murray State is set to take to the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse around 4:10 eastern time for a walk through practice.
Prior to the time on the court, head coach Matt McMahon and Racer players will address the media for the first time at the tournament site.
Murray State will face San Francisco at 8:40 pm central time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.