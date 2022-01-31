PADUCAH, KY -- After playing a grueling schedule of eight games in a 16 day span, the Murray State Racers were able to get a full 24-hours away from the game, to rest and relax.
"I stayed in bed all day," junior guard Tevin Brown said. "We don't get many of those during the year, so when we do get those I try to relax the whole time."
However, one day later, it was back to business as usual for the Racers for a Monday practice. Which is something they haven't been able to do in recent weeks because of their game heavy schedule. In that run, Murray State won all eight games by an average of 20 points, but the Racers are not even close to being satisfied with where they are at.
"We still have stuff we need to work on, so being able to get back to the normal schedule and get in here on Monday's and practice on things we need to is also good," Brown said. "If we focus on the success we had in the past, there wont be any in the future, so we have to move on and get better after every game."
That says a lot for a team that is now 20-2 (10-0) on the season and nearly ranked in the top-25.
Brown also has his thoughts on that as well.
"That is a matter of opinion," he said. "It really doesn't matter. We are still going to do everything we were going to do, even when we are not ranked."
Murray State will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Austin Peay at 7:30pm.