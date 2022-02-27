MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women finished the 2021-22 regular season 21-8, tying the school record for most wins during a regular season.
The Racers also won six of their last seven games leading up to this weeks Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. In Evansville, the Racers will be the 3rd seed and will play on Thursday afternoon.
"We have come a long way and have a lot to be proud of," said Murray State head coach Rechelle Turner. "Maybe we won some games that we shouldn't have along the way. I believe that all but two of our losses were by less than ten points, and I could go back and specifically tell you the games that we should have won. I think we could easily be at 23 or 24 wins, but that is just not sometimes what the plan is. I think we are a better basketball team now for some of that adversity we went through."
Murray State will play the winner between UT Martin and SIU Edwardsville in the OVC Quarterfinals.