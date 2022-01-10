MURRAY, KY -- On Monday afternoon, Murray State was able to officially celebrate its move to the Missouri Valley Conference with its fans in a community wide event at the CFSB Center.
Several hundred Racer fans sat and listened to Murray State President Bob Jackson, Athletics Director Kevin Saal, Regents Chair Eric Crigler, and Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson explain why this was the right move for all parties.
"They have such a fine legacy of success," said MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson. "Whenever somebody may say, what about this or what about that, you always go back to the fact that this is a great athletic department and somebody that you want to, and be very proud to share a membership with."
It was also the first time that many of the Murray State coaches were able to speak about the move to the Valley. Although, many of them focused on their current season, they already have their eyes set on the future of their programs.
"This is a new era of Murray State athletics and a great opportunities along with great challenges ahead for our program and all of our University," said men's basketball coach Matt McMahon.
"As time goes, challenges come before you," women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner said. "You have to be willing to accept those challenges and going to the Missouri Valley is a big challenge for our women's basketball program but it is exciting times to know that we belong in one of the top mid-major leagues."
Murray State is set to join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1st of this year. Meanwhile the Murray State football program is waiting on the invitation to join the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Their start date is expected to be July of 2023.