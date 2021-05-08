PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers overcame an early deficit to pick up a 6-4 win over UT Martin on Saturday to complete the three game weekend sweep.
With the win, along with a loss by Morehead State, the Racers take over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Along with Southeast Missouri, both have a 15-9 record in conference games.
Next up for Murray State, a single game at home against Southern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon.
They will continue conference play with a road series at SIU Edwardsville on Friday.