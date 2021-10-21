PADUCAH, KY -- Coming off of the success of last season, expectations for the Murray State women's basketball team have been through the roof.
Those expectations were solidified after they were picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason polls that were released earlier this week. That is the highest preseason spot for the Racers since the 2008 season.
"Coach has said this year, that we have always been trying to hunt people down but now we are being the hunted ones," senior Macey Turley said. "While that may be true, we are still hunting that top spot and we always want to win that OVC Championship like every other team. So that is the goal."
The Racers return 82-percent of their scoring from last season and four starters. Which is a big reason why Turley and the Racers don't plan on changing their approach given the new expectations.
"I think it is important that we keep doing the same things but most importantly I think what will take us over the top is doing the little things on the court and off the court," Turley said. "It is always nice to get that recognition."
The Racers will host Trevecca Nazarene in an exhibition game on November 1st.