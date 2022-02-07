MURRAY, KY -- For the first time since 2015, the Murray State Racers held a practice as a top-25 team after being ranked 23rd in the latest associated press rankings on Monday morning.
"It shows our hard work paying off," said sophomore DaQuan Smith.
"A lot of excitement for me, the team, and the staff," senior Carter Collins said. "Just a testament tot he hard work we have put in."
Even for Racers head coach Matt McMahon, who is always about focusing on the next game, is embracing the ranking.
"It is a really big deal," McMahon said. "Just the 4th Murray State team in the last 50 years to crack the top-25 in the country. I am proud of our players."
As good as the Racers have been over the years, some of the best teams haven't been in the top-25. Which is a big reason why Murray State isn't taking the ranking lightly.
"We are definitely excited for it and won't take it for granted," said Collins.
"Honestly, we haven't done anything yet," Smith said. "We still have goals and things we want to achieve."
That is an attitude that is a direct reflection of their head coach.
"You can have a balance of, this is a really cool deal being ranked," he said. "And also stay committed to toughness and unselfishness that this team has."
Murray State will face two tough road tests this upcoming week starting with Tennessee State on Thursday night and Morehead State on Saturday.