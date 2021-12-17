PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers are in the middle of one of their most difficult two week stretches of the season.
It started with their road win at Memphis last Friday night, then continues this weekend and next week with games against Chattanooga and Auburn.
However, the Racers are solely focused on hosting Chattanooga this weekend, as the Mocs come in ranked 39th in the NET rankings.
"Those are the type of games that you really look forward to," head coach Matt McMahon said. "You have a team that is picked to win the Southern Conference, which is a great basketball league. I am really pleased with the growth and development of our team. We want to challenge ourselves against teams like Memphis and Chattanooga, and Auburn next week and so fourth in preparation for our league play after Christmas."
Tip-off is set for 7:00pm at the CFSB Center.