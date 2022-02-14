MURRAY, KY -- Entering this past week the Murray State Racers held the 7th largest margin of victory in games this season. The Racers have won each of their games by an average of 13 points.
But that was put to the test in two road games against Tennessee State and Morehead State.
In both, the Racers trailed. First on Thursday night by 13-points to Tennessee State and then by 9-points to Morehead State.
Both ended up as Murray State wins.
"As you get into February and March the games get slower, more half court, you have to grind some of them out," head coach Matt McMahon said. "I think our players have shown the ability to do that. The come from behind wins that we have had this year, really speaks to the character and toughness of our group."
Murray State is now 24-2 (14-0) on the season and will host Austin Peay on Thursday night at 6pm.