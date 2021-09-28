Murray State held their first official basketball practice of the season Tuesday at the CFSB Center, as Matt McMahon started his seventh-season as the Head Coach of the Racers.
While the Racers were preparing for the 2021-22 season, Belmont was celebrating their announcement that this season will be their last in the Ohio Valley Conference. Belmont will join the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1, 2022. Belmont will join Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and Eastern Kentucky as schools who will have left the OVC within the last year. Murray State is currently exploring its options about which conference they'll be a part of in future years, but no announcements have been made.
With all the changes in the conference in recent months, McMahon shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of the OVC.
"It's been an incredible decade of success for the league," McMahon said. "Obviously this offseason, there has been a lot of movement. You can see it a variety of different ways. For me, I look at it as there are great opportunities ahead for Murray State. I look forward to what the future holds. For the time being, my focus will be 100% on how to we build the best Murray State basketball team for 2021-22."
Murray State announced they have signed a deal with Western Kentucky to open a four-year series starting in 2023. That first game in two years will be played in Murray.