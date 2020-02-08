NASHVILLE, TN -- The Murray State Racers held off a late run by Tennessee State to pick up a 73-65 win on Saturday, and bounce back after their first conference loss of the season.
Tevin Brown hit a dagger three with just under three minutes left to play to put the Racers up two scores. The shot came after a 6-0 Tigers run that cut the lead to 59-58.
Sophomore KJ Williams finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Murray State now holds the top spot by themselves in the Ohio Valley Conference as they will travel to second place Austin Peay on Thursday night.