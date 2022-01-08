MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers scored a 74-69 victory over the SIUE Cougars at the First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Illinois Saturday afternoon.
The Racers (12-2) moved to 2-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference as they played their first game since Dec. 30. The Racers begin a stretch of six games in two weeks Thursday when they welcome the Tennessee State Tigers to the CFSB Center for a women’s and men’s doubleheader at 5 p.m./7p.m.
Murray State put five players in double-figure scoring starting with Tevin Brown with 18 points. KJ Williams had his fourth double-double this season (20th in MSU career) with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Justice Hill added 12 points. MSU also got 10 points from Carter Collins and DJ Burns.
Coming out of halftime with MSU in front 42-27, SIUE used a 24-7 run to take the lead with 12:29 left at 51-49.
One craziest plays you will ever see got the Racers back into the game. With 12:09 remaining, Tevin Brown was fouled on a 3-point attempt for the third time this season. He made 1-of-3 free throws, but his miss on the third was rebounded by Williams and he was fouled on a shot. He hit his first free throw, but missed the second. Trae Hannibal secured the rebound and fired the ball to Brown on the wing and he hit a 3-point basket to put the Racers back in front 52-51 with 12:07 left. Indeed, it was the rarely seen five-point play.
However, SIUE rallied to tie the game with 8:25 remaining 60-60. Moments later, Brown put the Racers in for good with a pair of free throws and a 63-62 lead.
The Racers didn’t have a great game shooting, but their 23-of-62 (37 percent) was enough. They were 9-of-23 from the 3-point line (39 percent) and they shot 76 percent from the free throw line (19-of-25).
In the first half with the game tied 16-16, the Racers went on an 18-8 run on back-to-back 3-pointers from Collins and Brown. With 2:55 left, Jordan Skipper-Brown’s blocked shot started a run the other way that ended with an alley oop from Justice Hill and a slam dunk by Tevin Brown for a 36-24 Racer lead. MSU led the Cougars 42-27 at the halftime intermission.