Heading into last week's OVC slate, it was Austin Peay and Murray State sitting unbeaten in conference play and in firm control of first place.
The Racers now sit in sole possession of first place following an 0-2 record last week for Austin Peay.
The Racers will try to get a two-game lead over Austin Peay tomorrow night, but that will be easier said than done.
In addition to going on the road to Austin Peay, Murray State will face off against the OVC's leading scorer in the Governors' Terry Taylor.
Taylor is averaging 22 points per game and has led Austin Peay to a 10-2 mark in the OVC this season.
Turnovers have been a key weakness for the Racers this season, as they average 13.9 per game. Murray State coach Matt McMahon said turnovers are a crucial area of improvement for his team.
"I'm very confident in our players; I don't want them sitting around thinking about every turnover," McMahon said. "I want them playing with great confidence and belief in each other. So I'm not going to over-analyze it; we all know it's an area we have to make improvement on if we want to win games in February and March."
Murray State will tip-off against Austin Peay at 8 p.m. on Thurday, Feb. 13 at the Dunn Center.