MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women's basketball team came into the 2021-22 season with expectations through the roof, and through their first 11 games of the season, have lived up to those expectations.
But for the Racers, the biggest stretch of the season begins this Thursday night when they open up conference play against Southeast Missouri.
"This is a whole new season and this is what matters," said head coach Rechlle Turner. "This is what you do the sprints in June for. Everything that you do, correlates into these 18 games. We talked to the girls this morning that we can't be outworked by anybody. You play at Murray State and it is supposed to be hard. We are just mentally and physically grinding them right now to make them ready for what is coming."
The Racers 8-3 start to the season is their best start since 2008, and best start under Rechelle Turner.