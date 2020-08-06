PADUCAH, KY -- When the Louisville Cardinals released their updated 2020 college football schedule on Thursday afternoon the Murray State Racers were not listed as one of the schools eleven opponents.
With the loss of their originally scheduled September 19th trip to Cardinals Stadium, the Racers will lose out on their biggest non-conference game and biggest payday of the year.
This years meeting was going to pay Murray State $600,000.
"Football scheduling is a continuous and fluid conversation," said Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. "We will announce relevant updates at a future date."
It was two weeks ago when the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that its schools would be playing a ten game conference schedule with one non-conference game.
With the SEC opting to go with just a conference-only schedule for 2020, Louisville would not schedule Kentucky.
Instead, they would have to choose between Murray State and Western Kentucky as both were two of the Cardinals three non-conference games.
The Cardinals chose to go with WKU and will host the Hilltoppers in their season opener on September 12th.
As for the Racers, they are currently scheduled to open the 2020 season at Georgia Tech on September 3rd.