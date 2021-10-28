MURRAY, KY -- For the first time in nearly two years, "Racer Mania" kicked off the college basketball season for the Murray State men's and women's basketball programs.
Several hundred fans filled the stands at the CFSB Center to watch scrimmages, 3-point contests and the dunk contest.
It was the first chance for the fans to see what this years Racers will look like on the floor.
It was also the first time that the CFSB Center was fully opened since the 2019-20 season. A factor that many fans believe will play a big role in how the Racers do this upcoming year.