For the second time this year, it is "Belmont Week" for the Murray State basketball team. Plenty of attention will be given to that game as the week moves forward. It's not often a team does something that hasn't been done in more than 80 years, but that's where we are with this Racer program tonight.
After wins last week against Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville, Murray State has now won 11-straight games. It's now the third-straight year the Racers have had winning streaks of at least ten games. That hasn't happened in the Murray State since 1936-38 -- 82 years ago.
Even though 100 percent of his focus is on Belmont this week, even Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon enjoyed that historical nugget.
"That's pretty cool," McMahon said. "I didn't know that. One of our assistants told me that the other day. Here at Murray State, it's a hard place to create history, because so many great things have been done over so many years. To hear a stat like that, to have three-straight years of double-digit winning streaks that hasn't been done since the late 30's, is a pretty cool deal, and a great credit to our players and to our assistant coaches and their game preparation and practice preparation."
Murray State will play at Belmont on Thursday night at 6:30pm.