MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers showed they can win a game not only with a high-powered offense, but also a lock down defense as witnessed Thursday at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky. The Racers moved to 3-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 67-44 win over Tennessee State. The win for the Racers pushed their overall mark to 13-2 as they roll into a Saturday showdown in Nashville against Belmont.
KJ Williams scored his fifth double-double of the season on 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Tevin Brown and Trae Hannibal each added 11 points. Justice Hill dished out seven assists.
MSU’s determined defense held TSU to 25 percent shooting to grab an early 12-2 lead in the first minutes of the game. When Jordan Skipper-Brown had slam dunks in two consecutive trips down the floor, the MSU’s lead went to 25-5 with 7:51 before the half. The Racers held the Tigers to 7-of-25 from the field for 28 percent, while doubling TSU up in hitting twice as many from the floor on 14-of-30 for 47 percent. The Racers held the lead 35-16 at the halftime intermission.
In the second half, Hannibal hit a pair of threes with 6:47 remaining and the Racers pushed their lead back to 20 points after TSU had cut the MSU lead to 10.