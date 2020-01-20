The last time Murray State faced Belmont in March, the Racers won a second-straight Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship. Fast forward to today, and it's once again "Belmont Week" for Murray State, as for the first time ever, these two will meet twice this year in the regular season.
Thursday will be the first of those matchups in the showcase game for the Ohio Valley Conference.
There will also be extra eyeballs on this one, as it is a nationally televised game of the two teams who not only made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, but also a won game in the tournament. Thursday, they meet again. While Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon will hold firm to his "we approach every game the same" mentality, he admits there's an extra buzz attached to this game this week.
"I hope there will be a great crowd here," McMahon said. "It will be our first game with students since the semester started. We have gotten off to a good start in league play. I think we have a fun team to watch. Our guys play extremely hard and very unselfishly. I have a lot of respect for the Belmont program. There have been some very good games over the years. I think from a preparation standpoint, all the hype and the atmosphere, and the national TV, that is great for both programs and for our league. But at the end of the day we prepare for every game the same way. That is the only way I know how to do it."
Murray State will bring a 14-game home winning-streak into Thursday's game. That's the tenth-longest streak in the country. The last time Murray State lost a home game was one year ago against Belmont. The Racers and Bruins will tip Thursday night at 6:00pm at the CFSB Center.