Thursday night, Murray State and Belmont will meet for the second time in the regular season for the first time ever.
These two met just 13 days ago in Murray. The Racers started fast, but the Bruins answered and held a nine-point lead with 17 minutes to go. That's when Murray State closed the game on a 48-29 run to end up winning by ten.
Matt McMahon will say the game was closer than the final score, but a ten-point win is a ten-point win. Tomorrow night, the Racers will try to win at the Curb Center for the first time since Belmont joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2013. While the Bruins are averaging better than 80 points per game this season, McMahon says don't let that fool you.
"Sometimes they get labeled as just an offensive team, which I think is false," McMahon said. "They've been #1 in our league in defensive statistics, the ones that matter the most, all season long. I think also the thought that all they are is a three-point shooting team is very false. They've been Top 10 in two-point shooting percentage for years. They have great balance, and you have to prepare for everything. I thought that was a key for us to be able to win the first matchup. We had five guys in double figures. We had good inside-outside balance. I think that will be important again on Thursday."
Murray State and Belmont will tip-off at 6:30pm Thursday night in Nashville.