Murray State hit 12-of-21 three-pointers Thursday night en route to an 85-75 win over Belmont. Senior guard Jaiveon Eaves hit three of those 12, including a pair in the final four minutes to help the Racers clinch the win over the Bruins. He also earned some added respect from his head coach.
"The thing I was most proud of tonight, I thought he showed senior leadership," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said. "He had made some big turnovers in that stretch. I think a freshman probably puts his head down and that's the end of their night. He made a couple mistakes, but then up two, hit a huge three to go up five. We get him another three in the corner he hits. Really good player. I thought he showed great maturity to move on from those mistakes and make the next play."
As a team, Murray State shot 32.9% from three-point range in the non-conference portion of their schedule. Maybe not surprisingly, the Racers went 7-5 in those games. Since Ohio Valley Conference play started, Murray State is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc as they're off to a 7-0 start in the conference.
The Racers will look to win their 16th-straight home game Saturday night when they host Tennessee State.