Murray State is officially on a roll in the Ohio Valley Conference. After Thursday's 84-62 win at UT Martin, the Racers are now 5-0 in the OVC. They've won six in a row overall, and eight of their last nine games.
After an up-and-down first month of the season, Matt McMahon says he has seen a difference in his team now that they're seeing sustained success.
"The thing we've talked about, really since December 1st when we made some changes, was let's just stay focused on getting better every day," McMahon said. "We've got to play harder, and quite frankly some of us needed to play better. I think our guys have been really committed to that and have worked extremely hard. I think we're playing with tremendous effort out on the court and with great unselfishness. When you do those things, you have an opportunity to keep improving, both individually and as a team, and that's where we need to keep our mindset moving forward."
Murray State will play at Southeast Missouri State at 4:00pm on Saturday.