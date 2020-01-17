Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN, PADUCAH, OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER WILL BE CRESTING OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, THEN RIVER LEVELS WILL SLOWLY FALL OVER THE NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL MONDAY JANUARY 27. * AT 11:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 41.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.5 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT SUNDAY, JANUARY 26. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&