A journey that started January 2nd, now has just 11 days remaining. Murray State hopes that journey ends with their third-straight Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship. They are tied for the OVC lead with four games to play, and if the Racers take care of their business in the next two weeks, they'll once again be the OVC champs.
For senior guard Jaiveon Eaves, he has more than taken care of his business this season.
Eaves had a great week last week, including a career-high 21 points at Austin Peay. That game continued a trend for Eaves that started when the calendar turned to January.
In the non-conference, Eaves averaged about nine points per game, and was only shooting 29 percent from three-point range. Once the Racers entered OVC play, Eaves has seen his scoring average improve to 12 per night, and is shooting around 38% from beyond the arc. Those numbers have not been lost on his head coach.
"Oh sure, I think I've seen a lot of growth, even as the season has gone along," Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said. "I think he's a big reason for the success we've had from December to this point in the season. I thought he had a terrific weekend, and was really efficient scoring the ball. He did a nice job of attacking the basket and finishing plays in both games. I think he's continued to improve as a perimeter defender for us. A lot of that goes back to the hard work and the conditioning he put in in the off-season."
Eaves and the Racers travel to Eastern Illinois Thursday.