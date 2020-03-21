PADUCAH, KY -- According to "Verbal Commits," Murray State's Jason Holliday and Noah Kamba are entering the transfer portal.
Holliday, a junior guard, saw action in all but two game last season playing primarily a defensive role for the Racers coming off the bench. His offensive numbers didn't live up to what he did prior to joining Murray State, scoring just 21 points all season.
As a freshman guard, Kamba played in 14 games last season for the Racers. He saw his role increase when fellow freshman guard Chico Carter Jr. missed several games with an injury, then with an illness.
Kamba averaged just over one point per game.
With the departures of Kamba and Holliday, Murray State now has one available scholarship for the 2020-21 season.