It has been more than 48 hours, but one of the biggest stories from the weekend in the Ohio Valley Conference continues to be the ejection of Murray State's Rechelle Turner Saturday in the Racers' win over Morehead State.
It seemed to be a questionable ejection to any objective party. Many Murray State fans demanded public accountability of the officials. The Ohio Valley Conference did release a statement this afternoon saying quote: “We have worked with our Coordinator of Officials to review the film from the game and the matter has been addressed internally.”
If you missed the entire situation, it started when Murray State's Lex Mayes made a three-pointer in the second-quarter against Morehead State. After she made the basket, Mayes pointed to teammate Macey Turley as if to say, "Nice pass."
The official appeared to misinterpret the point as a taunt toward the Morehead player, and he issued Mayes a technical foul. Turner first didn't realize what had happened. When she came to the defense of her player, she received her first technical foul. Almost immediately after, she received a second technical and was ejected.
On Monday, Turner said it was the first time in 24 years of coaching she's ever been asked to leave the gym.
"That was definitely something that was awkward for me," Turner said at her weekly news conference. "It was embarrassing. I would never do anything to embarrass the university or my team in any way. I felt a sense of sadness as I was walking out because I was leaving them and I felt that I had let them down in some way. I've always known that there are certain things you can not do and you can not say. So I try to stay away from those. We were unprepared for the situation, and that's why I was extremely proud of my staff and my players and everyone involved for the resilience that they showed. For the composure that the kids showed in that situation. We kind of have this thing. I fight for them, and they fight for me. Their ability to maintain their emotions and continue to go play, I thought was really special."
Turner and the Racers will travel to Eastern Illinois on Thursday.