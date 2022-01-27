PADUCAH, KY -- Over the years, the Murray State Racers have found out winning at Tennessee Tech isn't always easy, but were able to survive on Thursday night winning 80-75 in Cookeville, TN.
For the first time in OVC play the Racers found themselves trailing at halftime as the Golden Eagles led 36-34.
Murray State was able to turn things around in the second half shooting 58% being led by sophomore guard Justice Hill. Hill finished with 20 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers in the game.
KJ Williams added his third straight double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Tevin Brown finished with 13 points and is now just two three pointers away from tying the all-time three point record in OVC history.
Murray State moved to 19-2 (9-0) with the win and will host Morehead State at the CFSB Center on Saturday at 4:00pm.