If you walk into the CFSB Center tonight, you'll see the numbers of nine former Murray State basketball players hanging from the rafters. Saturday night, Ja Morant will take his rightful place next to those Racer legends.
Murray State made the announcement Tuesday they will retire Morant's #12 Saturday night at halftime of the Racers' game with SIUE.
Morant's list of accolades is as long as your arm, as he left Murray State as an Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year; a consensus All-American; and he was the #2 pick in the NBA Draft. Morant was humbled by the news.
"A 'wow' moment, definitely," Morant told reporters in Memphis Tuesday. "Definitely special. I'm thankful for not many players get that, especially in that short amount of time. I just left Murray last year. It's just a blessing. All credit goes to God."
Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon had a front row seat to Morant's performances the last two seasons. Considering how this is one of his guys get his number retired, McMahon said Saturday will be special to him.
"He really put a lot of joy into our program," McMahon said. "(He) really brought a lot of excitement to what Murray State basketball is all about. The national recognition he brought in for our program and our university was off the charts. I think he carries some of these great traits that are contagious in these winning programs. He's just so unselfish. He's a great teammate. Guys love playing with him. He's a relentless competitor. He's just a total package in what you're looking for in a student-athlete. To get to be there for it and see this happen on Saturday, will definitely be a once in a lifetime event."