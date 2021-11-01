MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State Racers put the pressure on early defensively as they forced 25 turnovers in their 95-41 win over Brescia on Monday night in their lone exhibition game.
The Racers were able to turn those 25 turnovers into 34 points. Sophomore guard Trea Hannibal led the way for Murray State defensively finishing with 4 steals to go along with his 7 points.
Offensively, the Racers were just as good, shooting 55-percent from the floor.
Sophomore DJ Burns led Murray State with 17 points and 12 rebounds in his debut with the Racers.
Tevin Brown finished with 13 points, while KJ Williams finished with 16 points.
Murray State will open the regular season on Tuesday, November 9th against Cumberland at the CFSB Center.