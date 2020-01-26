PADUCAH, KY -- Kobe Bryant was someone who transcended sports. It didn't matter if you followed basketball or never watched him play a game, you knew who he was.
That is why his tragic death along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning has struck a cord all over the world.
For players and coaches at Murray State and UT Martin, that was exactly the case, as Bryant's death is still being felt today, and will be in the coming days and weeks as well.
"That hurt me," said UT Martin senior guard Derek Hawthorne. "That was my hero. If I had to do any report or work to do over a sports player it would be Kobe. That is who I looked up to a lot."
"Everybody in the world is impacted on that," Murray State freshman forward Demond Robinson said. "Looking at his game, that is greatness."
"Obviously Kobe Bryant is one of the best of all time," Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said. "I think his work ethic, his mentality is the thing I really took away and tried to study and pass along to our players."
"We are thankful to be able to watch a guy like that," said UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart. "Because my players could be watching worse guys that don't have the work ethic that Kobe Bryant had. You just never know. Only the lord knows when your time is. You have today, I am thankful everyday that I wake up."
"I think the emotion from me comes from, is sometimes I forget to be appreciative for what we have, and worry so much about the storms in our life," Murray State women's coach Rechelle Turner said. "The things that come and go, like wins and losses as a coach, things like that. Sometimes we forget perspective, so as much as anything I think that yesterday put things in perspective for me. I hugged my children quite a bit yesterday."